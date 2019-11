NANCY MWAPE, Lusaka

LIQUIDITY levels in the local market have increased from K1,858.94 billion to K1,904.44 billion with the volumes of funds traded on the interbank also increasing.

According to Barclays Bank Zambia’s market update, the funds traded on the interbank also increased from K604.00 million to K627.00 million.

Liquidity level is the amount of money readily available for investment and spending