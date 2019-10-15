Liquidity increase on market

CYNTHIA MWALE, Lusaka

ON the back of Thursday’s oversubscribed treasury bill auction, the money market was awash with liquidity level swelling to over K2 billion.

The level of liquidity, which is the amount of money readily available for investment and spending, leaped from about K1.5 billion to K2.08 billion, information from Access Bank treasury market update shows.

“The aggregate commercial banks’ current account balance increased to K2,088.47 million from K1,497.91 million [as] overnight interbank rates averaged at 10.47 percent, unchanged from the previous day’s average,” the bank says CLICK HERE TO READ MORE