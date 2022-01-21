Liquid Intelligent Technologies launches new gaming bundles

MARGARET CHISANGA

Lusaka

LIQUID Intelligent Technologies has deployed new gaming bundles in Zambia to encourage the gaming and e-sports industry in the country.

The launch of the bundles aims to attract a growing and loyal gaming and e-sports market, harness developers and gaming talent in addition to providing users localised data capped access to gaming services such as Steam and the PlayStation Network.

According to a statement released recently, the new gaming bundle is a niche product that targets the gaming community in the country.

“The 30-day bundle costs K400 and can start on a day that suits the user. It comes with free downloads and online play from Nintendo, Steam, EA App, PlayStation and more gaming platforms between 22:00hrs and 06:00hrs daily, and 6GB of data for browsing. The bundle can be purchased via https://zm.retail.liquid.tech/myliquid/,” the statement read.

Head of Products and Solutions Mike Siachitema said liquid understands that the world is living in the knowledge economy and ICTs are the future.

“We see gaming as a gateway for young minds to be interested and involved in ICTs, ultimately growing to contribute to our country’s social and economic development. Gaming is not only an entertainment activity for young people, it ignites their passion for programming, coding, and software development. We aim to be the provider of choice for gamers by presenting cost-effective solutions in meeting the gaming demand. Through this, we intend to stimulate the growth of ICTs in Zambia and unlock the potential for the youth in Zambia,” he said.

Dennis Banda, an active member of the gaming community in Zambia, said gaming is a platform through which young people easily understand complex math, science, and technology concepts.

“If you consider games like Pokémon Go, for example, they involve Algebraic-like equations and young people play these games without actively realising that they are learning. Gaming makes subjects like math that are traditionally considered to be difficult or boring, cool and easy to learn, fostering a generation of potential young mathematicians and scientists,” Mr Banda said.

The gaming bundle showcases Liquid as a premier technology provider committed to enabling Zambia as Africa’s ultimate gaming and e-sports frontier.

The bundle will provide Zambia’s growing audience of more than 10,000 avid developers and gamers who already use Liquid’s unique connectivity services with cost-effective gaming solutions that will help improve their gaming and e-sporting experience. Liquid is the only provider of gaming bundles in Zambia.

Liquid Intelligent Technologies is a business of Cassava Technologies, a pan-African technology group present in more than 20 countries, mainly in sub-Saharan Africa.