Lions share with the poor

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

LIONS Club of Longacres has urged Zambians to share the love of Christ through giving to the less-privileged and those in health facilities during this festive season.

Lions Club of Longacres president Wanga Manda said some people have been compelled by circumstances to spend their Christmas in hospitals.

Lion Manda said this yesterday when the club donated assorted foodstuffs and Christmas hampers to the children’s ward at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH).

“It is important that we remember to celebrate Christmas with friends in hospitals and the less-privileged in our communities during this festive season. This is a great time to share what we have been blessed with,” he said.

Lion Manda said the club has adopted the spirit of giving to people in hospitals during the…http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/