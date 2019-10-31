Linguist Mubanga Kashoki retires at 81

VICTOR KALALANDA, Lusaka

AFTER 48 years of zealously unravelling the mysteries of languages in Zambia, he has come to the tail end of his career and, with his sight lost and sprightliness of step gone, the resultant enervation is apparent.

Hauling himself up in the corner of a couch, Prof Mubanga Kashoki now sits as a complete mine of knowledge ready to tell how his story has been at his workplace, the University of Zambia (UNZA), where he has served since 1971.

Much of what is known about the sociolinguistic landscape in Zambia is owed to this research professor of African languages who, among other numerous accomplishments, helped the Zambian public understand the difference between the concept of language and tribe. Added to that, he promoted the use of local languages in Zambia and established just how many of them exist, and also helped explain the phenomenon of Zambian English.

This month, however, he has drifted into the rest of his life, and he discloses with a weary look on his bespectacled face: "I have retired. I don't want to renew my contract and I have written to the university council."