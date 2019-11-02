Ling Zou: A man of charity

FRANCIS LUNGU, Lusaka

WITH widespread food insecurity in a number of districts in the country due to the devastating effects of climate change, it may seem like some families are hoping against hope for relief food.

In trying to ease the pangs of hunger in the affected districts, Government, through the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU), has been distributing relief food.

Nonetheless, Government’s efforts alone have not been enough.

It is because of this need for more support from other stakeholders that the Cultural and Environmental Protection Organisation (CEPO), a Chinese-led non-governmental organisation, and the Zambia-Chinese Association have stepped in to complement Government’s efforts.

In leading the relief food support, CEPO founder and also honorary chairman of the Zambia-Chinese Association Ling Zou has reached out to around 1,000 hunger-affected families in Livingstone, Southern Province.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/