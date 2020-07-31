Linda Kasonde leaves Prime TV case

CHOMBA MUSIKA

Lusaka

FORMER Law Association of Zambia president Linda Kasonde’s law firm, LCK Chambers, has formally stopped representing Prime Television in a case the station has sued the State for allegedly cancelling its broadcasting licence.

This was after Lusaka High Court judge Catherine Phiri granted Ms Kasonde’s plea to have her law firm removed from the matter.

This is in a case Prime Television has sued the State and two others over Government’s decision to stop doing business with it after it refused to air free advertisements relating to COVID-19.

On March 17 this year, Government stopped cooperating with Prime Television and directed all its institutions to follow suit following the station’s refusal to air coronavirus sensitisation messages for free.

Government also asked its cooperating partners to stop dealing with Prime Television.

Consequently, TopStar Communications Company Limited and MultiChoice Zambia removed Prime Television from their platforms. CLICK TO READ MORE