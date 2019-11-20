Sport

Limp performance indicates deep problems

November 20, 2019
1 Min Read
CHIYANGI

ALEX NJOVU, National Heroes Stadium, Lusaka
THE limp performance by Zambia yesterday is an indication that there are deep-seated problems with the local game.
After the brilliant work done by Aggrey Chiyangi at Green Eagles, where his reputation soared, you can almost feel sorry for him. Fans look like quickly forgetting the good work he has done in turning a middle-of-the road outfit into continental campaigners.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

