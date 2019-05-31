Lilanda’s own unique story

NKOLE NKOLE, Lusaka

IF YOU have ever boarded a bus from one of Lusaka’s main bus stations, Matero-Lilanda is a common route that is shouted out by bus conductors to waiting passengers.

For those more familiar with Lusaka, Matero is the more popular township but Lilanda is just as lively a place as any other township in Lusaka.

The Lilanda Cooperative Market, for one, is a one-stop spot where products of all kinds can be found from second-hand clothes to hardware items and even vegetable seed.

Of course there is always a good story waiting to be told in any township and a good place to start is the Lilanda market itself. Many of the traders there have an attachment to the township in one way or another. Brian Phiri is one such individual.