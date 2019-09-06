Likumbi Lya Mize: Luvales’ pride

BUTTYSON KANDIMBA, Zambezi

AFTER unveiling the hidden treasures of the province at the Expo North-West Zambia 2019, organisers of the investment exposition could not send their visitors away without showcasing the region’s tourism potential.

The Likumbi Lya Mize of the Luvale people was that ceremony that was chosen to show off North-Western Province’s rich cultural tourism.

After a week of serious business, it was a befitting way for exhibitors and potential investors to unwind as the Makishi dancers made the spectacular entry into the arena of the ceremony in Zambezi district.

The investment exposition was held under the theme “Unveiling hidden treasures”.

The Likumbi Lya Mize traditional ceremony has been celebrated from post-independence time to date.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/