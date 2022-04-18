Lights off

MATHEWS KABAMBA, MULWANDA LUPIYA

Kitwe, Ndola

POWER 0 ZESCO 0

THE title has all but slipped away from defending champions Zesco United following their scoreless draw against Power Dynamos. Coach Mumamba Numba somewhat conceded that it is now difficult for his charges to be crowned champions again. As things stand, leaders Red Arrows will have to be out of their minds to fail to win the title as they now only need a win to be crowned champions. With three games left to play before the end of the season, the maximum Zesco can accumulate is 65 points. A win for Arrows in their next game will take them to 66 points. What a season it has been! “I think Red Arrows have a better chance at winning the title now,” Numba remarked after the game. Yesterday’s game was probably Zesco’s chance to push the title to the wire, but now Arrows can win it with two games to spare. Power started brightly with midfielder Frederick Mulambia almost pouncing on a mistake by Dickson Chapa on six minutes. He passed the ball to Brian Mwila but the Zambia striker failed to control his shot, allowing defender Clement Mwape to block the effort.

It was then end-to-end action with Zesco’s Enock Sakala Jr almost scoring in front of his watching father in the stands, but Lawrence Mulenga was quick off his line to avert the CLICK TO READ MORE