Lightning kills Mwinilung’a girl

September 3, 2019
BUTTYSON KANDIMBA, Solwezi
A TEN-YEAR-OLD girl of Sakayambila village in Chief Kanyama’s area in Mwinilung’a district has died after she was struck by lightning.
North-Western Province Commissioner of Police Hudson Namachila said in a statement yesterday that the incident happened on Sunday around 17:00 hours. He identified the deceased girl as Mimi Sakayambila.
Mr Namachila said the matter was reported to police by the deceased's uncle, Jackson Kayambila

