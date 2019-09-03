Lightning kills Mwinilung’a girl

BUTTYSON KANDIMBA, Solwezi

A TEN-YEAR-OLD girl of Sakayambila village in Chief Kanyama’s area in Mwinilung’a district has died after she was struck by lightning.

North-Western Province Commissioner of Police Hudson Namachila said in a statement yesterday that the incident happened on Sunday around 17:00 hours. He identified the deceased girl as Mimi Sakayambila.

Mr Namachila said the matter was reported to police by the deceased's uncle, Jackson Kayambila