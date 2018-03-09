Lift women, MPs told

STEVEN MVULA and CAROLINE KALOMBE, Lusaka

VICE-PRESIDENT Inonge Wina has implored Members of Parliament to support amendments to various pieces of legislation that promote gender parity at all levels.

And Mrs Wina yesterday stood for over an hour at the saluting dais as thousands of women marched.

Mrs Wina said Government will continue to domesticate international protocols relating to women and gender in development, including putting in place practical measures to achieve gender parity.