Lifestyles must be defensible

CORRUPTION has been acknowledged as a major threat to the development of nations. Zambia has many examples of how corruption has deprived the country of sustainable development. These examples include shoddy works; works and services not undertaken or delivered yet payment was received; inflated contracts; and supply of expired drugs. Yet, all the administrations from the United National Independence Party to its successors the Movement for Multi-party Democracy, the Patriotic Front and now the United Party for National Development acknowledge the need to effectively curb corruption. This has been done using various strategies through institutions such as the Special Investigation Team for Economy and Trade (SITET). SITET had its own way of investigating corruption, including random searching of households. SITET was later replaced by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), which was established in 1980 under an Act of Parliament, the Corrupt Practices Act No. 14. This Act was since repealed by the Anti-Corruption Commission Act, No. 42 of 1996. When stakeholders raised concerns that the ACC was not doing much towards the prevention of corruption, it shifted its strategy from merely investigating and prosecuting to corruption prevention. The Anti-Corruption Act provides for the prevention, detection, investigation, prosecution and punishment of corrupt practices and related offences. Corrupt elements are a danger to any society, including Zambia, as they hinder economic, social and political development of the country. While ACC has been doing its best in sensitising people through the establishment of integrity committees at various places of work, including pursuing those suspected of plundering the economy, much needs to be done to nip corruption in the bud. Therefore, Parliament’s decision to introduce lifestyle audits aimed at holding people who amass wealth beyond their income accountable is a milestone. Lifestyle audits, also known as lifestyle checks or lifestyle monitoring, are a universal accountability tool used to detect and prevent corruption. Such audits are conducted when the lifestyle or standard of living of an individual – whether a public officer or a private individual – appears to exceed their known income level. The detection of such discrepancies can raise red flags warranting closer inspection. In such instances, an assessment of the individual’s income, assets and investments can be undertaken to determine if such seemingly extravagant expenditures could have come from illicit gains. If the audit shows a brazen mismatch between a person’s known income and assets compared to their lifestyle and spending patterns, then there is a high probability that such an individual is getting resources from illegal sources like embezzlement and corruption.

Lifestyle audit has become inevitable in Zambia because of the manner in which many people have suddenly been rising from figurative rags to riches. While the focus may be on public officers because they are servants of the masses, this should be cascaded to every citizen. For senior public officers such as ministers, it is a requirement for them to declare their assets before taking up office. This is necessary so that when they leave office, the wealth they acquire can be measured against what they had. Members of Parliament should, therefore, be commended for passing the motion to introduce lifestyle audits aimed at holding people accountable for wealth amassed beyond legally reasonable ability. Acquiring wealth is not a problem but it is how you acquire it.