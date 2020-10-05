Lifeline Ng’andu threw to mines

FELIX NKINKE, Lusaka

FIVE months after import duty on copper ores and concentrates was briefly suspended during the advent of the coronavirus outbreak, Government has finally scrapped the duty for the next financial year.

The tax had become a hotly contentious issue between Government and mining companies.

The two key stakeholders in the mining sector, Zambia’s economic mainstay, have for years now jostled and pushed each other in an effort to find a balance where both sides win. But a win-win situation has always seemed elusive.

Issues of tax have always taken centre stage, and successive governments have tried different methods in trying to resolve matters surrounding the mine tax regime.

The late republican President, Michael Sata, during his reign, labelled as “arm-twisting” the manner in which mine owners were responding each time Government announced a new policy direction regarding tax.

Government has stood firm that the country needs to start ripping from its vast mineral wealth, especially copper.

Zambia is now ranked the second biggest African producer of the commodity. The argument from Government has been that mine owners are not paying enough compared to what they externalise.

Different administrations – from Chiluba to Lungu – have sought policies aimed at shielding the people’s interests and maximise mine revenue to benefit the country, and each time mines have come up with their own counter-measures, usually threatening mass job cuts, or pulling out altogether.

In 2016, immediately after change government, changes were made to the CLICK TO READ MORE