Life with lions at Mukuni Big Five

PRISCILLA MWILA, Livingstone

FOR the last 16 years, Makole Siyang’andu has lived his life playing with lions at Mukuni Big Five Safaris.

The father of six starts taking care of the lions when they are only two weeks old.

When Mr Siyang’andu, 50, joined Mukuni Big Five in 2004, his first job was to look after elephants but because of their size and appearance, he was too afraid and could not do a good job.

He was later transferred to the lion’s department, a job he has come to love, enjoy and do diligently.

The author was taken to the oldest lions in the safari named Muchi, Chema and Saka, all aged 14.

Mr Siyang’andu started taking care of them when they were small.

The other name of Muchi, the male lion, is Muchelewa.

"The name Saka came from our friends in Zimbabwe but Chema is a name which came from