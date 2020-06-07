Life in Munali Hills: Survival of the fittest

DOREEN NAWA, Lusaka

JUST at the mention of the name Munali Hills, what comes to mind is the stealing of goods from vehicles which plunge in the gullies around the area.

Not long ago, stories of motorists and travellers losing their goods in this area were so common.

Worse still, having a breakdown in the night was dreadful for many motorists because of attacks by hooligans who always lay in wait for any misfortune to occur.

But residents now speak of youths who perpetrated the vice at Munali Hills as a changed lot, attributing every ounce of their past misdeeds as the work of poverty.

“In an area like Munali Hills, meeting daily needs is a challenge if one does not have any means of survival. The stories of people stealing from trucks were very common then, but not anymore. I think people are now appreciating the goodness in working for what you eat,” Roddy Siabutuba says.

What has triggered a shift in the minds of people is the opening of Nickel Mine and the goat meat trade by some youths near the mine.

“Here, because it is a dry area, we have a lot of goats and with the re-opening of the mine a lot of boys have found something to do. They braai goat meat and sell to mine employees and visitors who come to Nickel Mine. Before the mine re-opened, the situation was so bad. There were a lot of delinquencies among young people here,” Mr Siabutuba says.

Meat processing, especially for goats, seems to be the only sustainable way out of poverty among some people at Munali Hills.

Edwin Kaulu says keeping goats has reduced his vulnerability to dry weather conditions in the area.

For him, goat rearing holds special hope for Munali Hills because goats are disease resistant and CLICK TO READ MORE