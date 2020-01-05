Licensing good for teachers

IT IS commendable that the Teaching Council of Zambia has decentralised the issuance of practising licences for teachers.

The issuance of certificates at decentralised points makes it easier for taechers to access the offices and be attended to in the shortest possible time. It improves efficiency, ultimately.

The decentralisation of services is a cardinal move in any set-up because it entails the removal of some obstacles such as lack of finances or time to get to a place to seek a service.

Before the service was decentralised, they had to travel long distances to get to Lusaka, a central place to be issued with teaching certificates, which are now mandatory for every teacher.

According to TCZ spokesperson, the teaching certificates are now being issued by focal point persons at District Education Board Secretaries offices, except for Lusaka, where certificates will be collected from the council offices in Jesmondine.

It is no doubt that by decentralising its operations, TCZ wants to be more efficient and register as many teachers as possible who will also be issued with certificates.

This process is not only aimed at improving the efficiency of the office, but also that of the teachers whose time to get to the offices for licensing will be made shorter and the distance will also be reduced.

In a number of cases, many hours are lost in pursuing services that relate to their work because the offices which offer such services are located far from the clients.

The decentralisation of the licensing means teachers will no longer leave pupils in class unattended to for a long time while they seek to be licensed.

But most importantly, it is imperative that all teachers register with the council and get licensed, as the law requires, because this is for their own benefit.

It lifts the standard of their profession and ensures that no-one will masquerade as a teacher.

When they are being registered, teachers have to meet certain criterion, as prescribed by the law, so that those who fall short are excluded and not allowed to stand in front of pupils.

And furthermore, the licensing means that those who do not abide by the ethics of the teaching profession are weeded out.

We have seen a number of cases of some teachers who have misconducted themselves and brought the teaching profession into disrepute.

For example, some teachers have been found drinking beer with the pupils whom they are supposed to lead to good morals.

Others in the teaching profession have been found to have crossed the line and impregnated their pupils.

Such conduct leaves a dent on the teaching profession and it should not be condoned in any way.

Licensing, therefore, takes care of the delinquent teachers who may even lose their practising certificates so that the pupils are protected from such teachers.

In its quest for compliance, Government should ensure that all teachers, including those in private schools, are registered so that they all stand at the same level.

Those who are found unregistered after they have been given an opportunity should not be spared because the service is being taken right to their doorsteps.