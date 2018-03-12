LIBES: Offering quality training

NANCY MWAPE, Lusaka

THE shortage of skilled labour is one of the challenges facing the mining and hospitality industries in Zambia.

Despite increased activities the country has recorded in the two sectors over the past years, skilled labour has continued to dwindle.

To address the situation, Livingstone Institute of Business and Engineering Studies (LIBES) has partnered with some organisations to provide training and consultancy.

LIBES is an institution that is registered with the Technical Education, Vocational Training and Entrepreneurship Authority (TEVETA).

The institution was established in the 1950s to provide training in carpentry and bricklaying to Zambians, particularly Livingstone residents.

After Zambia’s independence in 1964, it became Livingstone Trades Training Institute with additional infrastructure and increased the number of courses offered in its engineering section.

After the introduction of management boards in 2001, the institute went through a rebranding exercise that saw its name changed from Livingstone Trades Training Institute to LIBES.

The change of name also came with the introduction of various business courses at the institution. Over the years, LIBES has further introduced a number of market-driven business and engineering courses.

Training and consultancy manager Daniel Mwale said with Zambia undergoing massive investment and expansion in mining and construction sectors, LIBES has positioned itself to provide the much-needed human resource to the two sectors.

“We have partnered with the mines for in-house training in transport management and logistics, and the local clergy to disseminate information on various trade test programmes which are available for the underprivileged.

“We have also partnered with Sun International Hotels in the training of their employees in food production, hotel management, quality assurance and customer care,” Mr Mwale said.

LIBES’s engineering section provides industry-driven and market response programmes in three different levels: trade test, craft and advanced technician certificates.

The training provided in these courses are specially designed to suit the needs of the mining industry and engineering firms in the country.

Recently, 12 Sun Hotel employees graduated in food production and hotel management from LIBES.

LIBES is also an accredited training and examination authority for the Engineering Institution of Zambia, TEVETA, Zambia Institute of Chartered Accountants, Zambia Institute of Marketing, Institute for the Management of Information Systems, Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply and the Association of Business Managers and Administrators.

It also provides technician courses in heavy equipment repair and electrical while the craft certificate courses include electrical engineering, automotive mechanics, automotive electrical, plumbing and sheet metal, water operations, agricultural mechanics, bricklaying and plastering, as well as tailoring.

All the craft certificate courses run for a period of two years.

And in a bid to respond to the massive construction programme undertaken by Government, LIBES is providing a tailor-made training in building construction.

Mr Mwale said the courses LIBES offers in construction include plumbing and sheet metal, carpentry, bricklaying and plastering as well as electrical.

The construction course enables graduates to understand all the dynamics and acquire the technical skills needed in the construction industry.

He said courses provided at craft level are also offered at trade test level and are designed for people who may not have attained a Grade 12 certificate but simply went up to Grade Seven or Nine.

In the business section, Mr Mwale said LIBES offers various market-driven courses not just for academic progression but also for preparing students for professional careers in business and for non-profit- making organisations.

LIBES also offers international courses such as human resource management, business management and, leisure and tourism under the Association of Business Managers United Kingdom.

“The business section boasts of a state-of-the-art computer laboratory with enough computers to provide information technology training to all students to ensure that all students graduate with knowledge in computers, which is a key requirement of a 21st century professional,” Mr Mwale said.

With Livingstone being a tourist capital and border town, LIBES provides short courses in transport and logistics, clearing and forwarding, events management, customer care, supervisory management, records management, front office management and performance management.

Other courses provided include electronic fuel injection, diesel mechanics, and basic motor vehicle mechanics for drivers and car owners.

For people running entertainment facilities and those in the beverage service industry, special short courses are offered for bar and club management.

“The aim is to improve service in bars and nightclubs in terms of bar operations, beverage service, hygiene, dealing with various personalities, general maintenance and fire prevention,” he said.

Mr Mwale said LIBES staff, alongside associate consultants, bring years of experience into the design and implementation of these short courses.

To meet the growing demand for education, Mr Mwale said LIBES last month launched an open-distance learning for students who cannot afford to be in full-time classes.

He said students on distance learning programme will obtain the same qualification as their full-time counterparts because delivery of materials and lecturing staff are the same.

On September 26 this year, LIBES held its 20th graduation ceremony at which 187 people graduated with qualifications in various disciplines.