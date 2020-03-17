Liberate continent economically, Afreximbank boss tells youths

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka
THE new Africa presents youths with an excellent battleground to join and wage the economic struggle that will liberate the continent, African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has said.
Afreximbank president Benedict Oramah said just as youths led in the political liberation of the continent from colonial rule, they could create a way for Africa’s economic emancipation.
In a statement issued by the bank’s communications unit, Professor Oramah said youths represent agents of change across the social, political and economic spectra and CLICK TO READ MORE
