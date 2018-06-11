Liato’s election appeal dismissed

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Lusaka

THE Constitutional Court has dismissed Patriotic Front’s (PF) losing Kaoma Central parliamentary candidate Austin Liato’s election appeal in which he was challenging the election of United Party for National Development (UPND)’s Morgan Sitwala.

Judge Anne Sitali on Friday threw out Mr Liato’s appeal against General Sitwala’s election in the 2016 general elections, saying it lacked merit.

In a judgment delivered on Friday, Mrs Justice Sitali said the court agreed with the High Court that Mr Liato had not proved his allegations of bribery and corrupt practices against Gen Sitwala.

Mr Liato petitioned the election of Gen Sitwala in the High Court but it was dismissed because he had