Levy health workers win accolades

PRISCILLA MWILA

Lusaka

A COUPLE that has recovered from coronavirus says the process of testing and being diagnosed with the disease was traumatising but that the burden was lessened by health personnel at Levy Mwanawasa Isolation Centre.

Lawrence Thompson and his wife, Nakasafya, were discharged from Levy Mwanawasa Isolation Centre on Wednesday last week after spending four days in admission.

Mr Thompson is one of the country’s top film producers and directors, particularly thrust into public limelight through Zambia’s first soap, Kabanana, a little more than 20 years ago.

The couple is full of accolades for health workers at Levy Mwanawasa Isolation Centre, describing them as heroes for saving their lives. – CLICK TO READ MORE