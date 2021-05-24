Levy conducts 5 successful pancreatic operations

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

LEVY Mwanawasa University Teaching Hospital has saved about K880,000 by conducting five pancreatic operations locally in the last two months.

This has been made possible by an expert who was studying in Japan for the last four years and returned to offer services in Zambia.

Levy Mwanawasa University Teaching Hospital senior medical superintendent Penias Tembo said in an interview yesterday that the operations cost about K1.1 million if conducted outside the country.

“We have a number of experts studying in various parts of the world in different fields as part of Government’s effort to improve service delivery.

"These are some of the testimonies that we have. The operation cost about US$10,000, including air ticket, accommodation and food, among other medical expenses. But the same operation is about