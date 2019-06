STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

KONKOLA Copper Mine (KCM) was not sold cheaply in 2004 as is being insinuated, former Special Assistant to President Levy Mwanawasa for policy and project implementation and monitoring Jack Kalala has said.

Mr Kalala says Zambia actually earned US$65 million from the sale of KCM to Vedanta Resources.