Levy Business Park tenants get rentals relief

ALVIN CHIINGA, Lusaka

LEVY Business Park tenants in Lusaka have benefited from the 40 percent rentals relief which the National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA) effected to cushion the adverse effects of coronavirus.

NAPSA director-general Yollard Kachinda said there has been no increase of rentals at the mall since the outbreak of COVID-19 in March this year.

Mr Kachinda said NAPSA’s investment in shopping malls such as Levy is meant to pay off pensioners and look after them well.

"In 2020, because of COVID-19, we didn't increase rentals at Levy Business Park. We had hoped that 2020 was going to be better than