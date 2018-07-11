Let’s tithe 10 percent as a nation

Dear editor,

THE book of Malachi 3:8-12 is a very familiar verse to many Christians out there though many, at the same time, find it hard to put it into practice.However, we are all aware as Christians that God always keeps His word, come rain, come shine.

Any Christian out there who practises what that Bible verse outlines will testify that they have never lacked anything, his life is fulfilled, all his needs and wants are well taken care of.

Now my question is, what if we (Zambia) as a nation start tithing, don’t you think things can change in this country? It may sound crazy to many but if you ponder on it critically, it makes a lot of sense.

I know many would ask: but how do we do it, how can we be gathering the 10 percent, which church will we be taking the tithe, who will be in charge of that? etc. Where there is a will, there’s always a way!

Ten percent of all the revenue collected monthly, we put it aside, the Ministry of Finance has all that information and it can help us with that.

Who will be in charge of that? The Ministry of Religious Affairs can pick one from there. Which church to take the tithe? There are several churches.

We can pick one and proceed accordingly every month.

Despite some of our leaders being selfish, I am 100 percent sure God could make a way for this country if we started practising that.

Believe me Zambian can change one way or the other.

Anyway, it’s a thought I wanted to share with our leaders out there; in Government, villages, churches and to all Zambians. It’s something I would really like all the Zambian citizens to actually think about, critically.

SICHINGA P

Nakonde