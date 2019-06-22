Let’s sustain the goals

IN SEPTEMBER 2015, Zambia was part of the global community which adopted the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at the United Nations General Assembly along with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Over the next decade, the SDGs must form an action plan to free humanity from poverty and put the planet back on the road to sustainability. The SDGs are the successor of the Millennium Development Goals.

These objectives, which are one and inseparable, reflect the three dimensions of sustainable development: economic, social and ecological aspects.

The SDGs 17 goals, to which Zambia has acceded, form a unique fusion of two global agendas, namely sustainable development and development cooperation.

The focus of this agenda is on “universality”, which means that implementation must be ensured not only in the Global South, but also on the entire planet.

In order to monitor progress in achieving the UN goals and sub-goals, a set of 242 global indicators to measure the 169 sub-targets was presented in March 2016.

A central aspect is that several indicators should be divided into relevant categories such as gender, age and geographical location.

The SDGs can be divided into five main themes: people, planet, prosperity, peace and partnership.

Although Zambia agreed with the rest of the world in coming up with the SDGs, capacity is lacking to effectively actualise them.

Zambia needs help from the UN system to conform to the action plan to free citizens from poverty and put the country back on the road to sustainability.

This will be Zambia’s contributions to the global SDGs. While thinking global, Zambia should act local.

That is why President Edgar Lungu has welcomed the reinvigorated UN resident coordinator system, as it will ensure that the UN actions match the ambition of the 2030 agenda for sustainable development.

President Lungu says the role of resident coordinator is pivotal to the success of the UN in supporting national priorities, development strategies and plans.

Like other member states of the UN, Zambia is hopeful that the separation of the functions of resident coordinator and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) resident representative will have a positive impact on sustainable development.

The SDGs are in tandem with the country’s Seventh National Development Plan (7NDP), which is the country’s blue-print for development for the next five years, up to 2021.

The 7NDP envisions a prosperous middle-income economy that offers decent employment opportunities for all Zambians of different skills and background and will be achieved by harnessing opportunities for economic diversification and growth.

It is a building block formulated to meet the goals contained in the Vision 2030, the deadline for the attainment of the 17 SDGs.

The 7NDP plan underlines that Zambia’s comparative advantage lies in its endowment of renewable and natural resources which can be productively harnessed.

This is where the UN system comes in by walking with Zambia side by side.

Zambia will be implementing the SDGs using the Vision 2030 as a conveyor belt.

The UN system will be critical in building the country’s institutions, helping with monitoring and evaluation.

The attainment of the SDGs through Vision 2030 is critical to transforming the country’s fortunes.