Let’s support Lyson

THE way the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) assembles its core team at the secretariat will determine whether the standards of the game will improve any time soon.

Failure to qualify for the 2017 and 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournaments is confirmation that standards have reached levels that should concern all stakeholders.

FAZ has of late been trying to get the act right by hiring new staff meant to add value to the secretariat and help develop the standards of the game.

Which now brings me to Lyson Zulu, the man FAZ settled on as technical director.

I know quite a bit about Lyson and fully understand his passion for football.

I do not want to be judgmental on him; I don’t want to say he is a misfit in that job nor do I qualify to say he is the best man for the job.

He competed against some of the best brains in football – Honour Janza and Dan Kabwe – locally and regionally, and for him to have emerged best is perhaps a sign he is a worthy candidate.

May I at this point make a very passionate appeal to all stakeholders to support the young man as he embarks on this very important task of helping revive our football standards.

Lyson, only 32, cannot do the job on his own.

The success of Lyson is the success of all Zambians. His task is a mammoth one.

Below is part of what is expected of him:

The technical director will develop and implement a clear and thorough technical development plan with a technical chart aimed at continually promoting and improving the game of football in FAZ at all levels from grassroots to elite football, including youth football, women’s football, futsal and coaching education.

He will also advise FAZ on all matters related to the effective development of football in Zambia and be accountable for the development of a strategy and policy for the performance of football programmes.

The technical director will work, advise and support the various youth national teams and coaches through development programmes in order to enable FAZ to attain its goals within the Confederation of African Football and FIFA, including putting in place clear systems and processes for identifying and developing talent.

He will also ensure that excellent relationships are developed and maintained with all football-related stakeholders in order to ensure a cohesive and synergistic approach to the development of football is achieved and maintained.

Having critically examined his terms of reference, I fully understand that his is a task so big that he wouldn’t succeed without support.

And this support comes in so many ways, including criticism, which some football administrators dislike.

Let’s give him the support.

