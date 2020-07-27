Let’s stop stigma against corona victims

MINISTER of Health Chitalu Chilufya’s message to people who have tested positive for coronavirus to open up is timely because failure to do so is tantamount to being in denial.

Giving a COVID-19 update yesterday, Dr Chilufya said opening up is inevitable so that people they may have interacted with can raise their level of alertness.

He said those who are not disclosing their COVID-19 status are putting their contacts at risk of succumbing to the virus.

Apart from people who have tested positive being in denial, there is also the element of stigma by people poking fun on those who have come out in the open.

As is expected, the stigma is more pronounced among high-profile individuals in society.

Dr Chilufya is right to speak against stigmatising patients or survivors of COVID-19 regardless of their status in society.

Dr Chilufya’s counsel is indeed timely because COVID-19 has now evolved to a stage where at a personal level, people are no longer dealing with mere statistics but names, real blood, faces and souls.

The country is witnessing people being victims to the disease for being merely alive, not because they have been careless or have not taken precautions but are just collateral damage to a stampeding disease.

It becomes even more scary because the characteristics and make-up of the disease are still not fully understood and its apparent ability to exploit whatever is out of place, temporarily or permanently, in the human body.

Stigma makes many to fear to come out in the open. With that fear, it discourages others to do voluntary testing.

Zambians need to encourage each and every one to test and, once positive, quarantine themselves or get admitted if there are complications.

Because of stigma, some die in homes, leading to rising numbers of brought-in-dead cases at health facilities.

When people who are positive are not identified, they will be spreading the respiratory disease to others – their immediate family members, fellow workers (if in employment) or fellow traders (if in business), church and community members alike.

The political divide is also weakening the fight against COVID-19 as certain sections of society think measures are only for certain political party members and not them.

Dr Chilufya’s call for unity and solidarity could not have come at a better time than now as there is a surge in the numbers.

Going by the surge, it is either one is infected or affected. The fight to bring this pandemic under control will require the efforts of every Zambian by supporting each other both during treatment of patients and implementation of preventive measures.

COVID-19 is a viral disease like any other. Those that contract it need the same support given to malaria patients except that they are isolated and cannot be visited.

To win the fight against COVID-19, all citizens need to play their part by adopting preventive actions as guided by public health authorities and by supporting those that may not have the means to buy personal protective equipment.

Unless citizens begin to treat COVID-19 as a national emergency and unite to fight its spread, many lives will be lost. That will affect the entire country at family and national levels.

With such developments, citizens should cooperate and eliminate whatever impediments may curtail the fight against the disease.

There is need to pull in one direction with testimonials and whatever necessary support that may be required.

In this fight, the country needs everyone to come on board. COVID-19 is not selective. Together we can win against the coronavirus.