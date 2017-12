PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

MINISTER of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili has advised politicians to resolve their differences and start 2018 on a new page.

Reverend Sumaili said in an interview that it is unfortunate that 2017 was spent on discrediting each other even when it was not necessary.

She urged Zambians to use the festive season to forget about their misunderstandings and share the love of Christ with one another.