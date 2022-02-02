‘Let’s set up electric vehicles charging stations’

NKOLE MULAMBIA, Lusaka

ZAMBIA should put in place policies and regulations of setting up electric vehicles charging stations, Imperial Motors Zambia chairman and chief executive officer Tim Jacques has said. Recently, President Hakainde Hichilema said his administration has a plan of bringing Zambia into the future with green technologies such as promoting electric vehicles and creating a sustainable industry that supports its value chain. Mr Hichilema said global revenue estimates for electric vehicles battery chain at extraction stands at US$11 billion, grows by 35 percent to US$387 billion at battery production and by 600 percent to US$7 trillion for electric vehicle production. Last Thursday, Imperial Motors unveiled a Nissan Navara single cab. Mr Jaques said in an interview recently that Nissan has for many years been manufacturing electric vehicles, which are mainly distributed to advanced economies with infrastructure development. He, however, said the company has seen a gradual growth into production of such vehicles in many continents, including Africa. “In Africa, there is absolutely no doubt that they (electric vehicles) are coming. We have seen in other countries like Kenya where they are putting in place policies and infrastructure development of CLICK TO READ MORE