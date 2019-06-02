Let’s revive servanthood

THE 90-day travel ban on permanent secretaries and directors in Government ministries announced by acting Secretary to Cabinet Patrick Kangwa is welcome, although there are many out there who might have appreciated this measure if it had come much earlier.

And we understand why.

This drastic measure has come at a time when most Government departments are already struggling to keep their operations running due to poor funding from the Treasury.

Had these measures been announced and implemented two or three years ago, Government would have saved millions of Kwacha of public funds.

President Edgar Lungu first announced austerity measures to cut Government expenditure in 2015 when he just came into office, but there has been little commitment shown in this regard, especially from those charged to oversee public funds.

Rather, it has been business as usual – endless trips and back-to-back workshops.

Honestly, what justification is there for a permanent secretary to undertake a 90-day trip abroad?

And year after year, the Auditor General’s Report continues to reflect imprudent use of public funds, as well as extravagance by those with access to public funds.

Permanent secretaries are called controlling officers, and they must live up to the job title.

Their job is to control the flow of public resources, which are ever limited, and ensure they always flow in the right direction and end up in the right hands, accounting for every Ngwee.

Surely as controlling officers in these ministries, permanent secretaries and directors have a better understanding of how much money is in Government coffers, and the needs of the nation.

Surely they must know before anyone else the state of the nation’s economy before deciding to approve a foreign trip that will cost thousands of Kwacha.

It is hard to imagine that in the face of all the economic challenges the nation is going through, some officers can be so extravagant and callous and undertake expensive foreign trips. And the question that many ask is: To whose benefit?

The cry by many citizens is that if there are any austerity measures, then all citizens regardless of their standing in society must pay the price. All must sacrifice.

We must revive the spirit of servanthood in public officers, more so now when our economy is being buffeted by both external and internal factors – the spirit that puts the 17 million Zambians before self, upholding their aspirations and giving them hope for the future.

Permanent secretaries must know that although theirs is the highest-ranking position in the civil service, they are supposed to exhibit the greatest level of servanthood to serve as an example for those below them.

A call for reflection and reformation alone is not enough, but erring officers must be made to account.

We believe this is the only way that such profligacy by high-ranking civil servants can be avoided in future.

Mr Kangwa says the travel ban should last for 90 days, but we say it should last as long as it does not cripple the operations of Government.

By this, we mean the permanent secretaries and directors should only travel when absolutely necessary to do so.

The call by Mr Kangwa to consider disciplining erring officers rather than retiring them in national interest should also be taken seriously, as it is not only a drain on Government resources, but also a drain on human resource.

In some cases, it has also been abused by those trying to settle scores with others.