Let’s promote Zambia as hub for trade in region’

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Lusaka

POSTAL and Courier Services Association president Gabriel Mumba says there is need to vigorously promote Zambia as a hub for trade in the region. Mr Mumba said Zambia needs to open up more routes for trade to enable it to benefit from taxes. He said transport and logistics companies are doing enough to transport goods from other countries. "As logistics companies, we have led the way. We can actually move goods from other countries to Zambia and vice versa. If we open up these routes, we will be paying more taxes and Zambia will be the one to benefit," Mr Mumba said in a statement yesterday. He was commenting on the forthcoming Land-Linked Zambia Conference set for February 24 and 25 in Lusaka. Mr Mumba said the transport sector is key to the economic development of the country. He said the event will identify opportunities and obstacles which could be tackled to help the growth of the sector. Mr Mumba said the conference will provide answers to challenges the