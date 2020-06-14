Let’s move on Bill 10

NATIONAL processes that are aimed at making laws that affect the well-being of citizens or a country must, to a large extent, resonate with public opinion.

When this is done, the process enjoys the legitimacy of the people who will be affected by the legal system being established for governance purposes.

Therefore, it is gratifying that after a protracted debate over the contentious Bill 10, Government has finally moved to gazette the Bill with critical amendments.

Minister of Justice Given Lubinda announced on Friday that to prove Government’s sincerity on Bill 10 and curtail misinformation, the ministry has incorporated and gazetted all recommendations of the select committee, which scrutinised the proposed amendments to the Constitution.

“We have continued hearing people complaining that recommendations of the committee have not been taken on board. We in Cabinet are not in any way averse to progressive submissions,” Mr Lubinda said.

Certain closes did not sit well with various stakeholders in the country, particularly some opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) in Parliament, but with this assurance, all members should work towards delivering to people a Constitution that will stand the test of time.

The publication of the Bill 10 Gazette as announced by Mr Lubinda brings a fresh air of confidence in how the country should proceed on the amendment of the current Constitution, which has lacunas that have been of concern to some sections of society.

Some non-governmental organisations, the clergy and some political pundits have been critical of the whole process.

Unless those who argued against Bill 10 have a different agenda other than the spirit of seeing that these lacunas are addressed, they have no choice but to go back into Parliament and represent the interest of the electorate.

This is not to say that this Bill must be rubber-stamped without rational and open debate. But debate must take place with all parties in Parliament exercising their parliamentary duties.

They should express themselves without intimidation or serving narrow partisan interests among MPs on both sides of the divide.

For once, MPs must show maturity, sincerity and patriotism in their reasoning. They should not hold the whole nation to ransom because of their widely demonstrated irrationality driven by narrow and selfish partisan interests. They have Zambia to serve.

The spirit that Government has shown to ensure that the Raphael Nakacinda committee-proposed amendments are now gazetted is commendable.

It is expected that the process of constitution amendment evolves in an environment of reduced tension.

In fact, there should be no anger or revulsion anymore over this process because the Bill that returns to Parliament for debate is gazetted, representing a legal position that cannot be doubted or held in suspicion among those who had concerns over some amendments.

Government, through the Ministry of Justice, has done its part in restoring confidence to the constitution amendment process by deleting contentious clauses.

We hope the main opposition, the United Party for National Development (UPND), will allow the process to go through without any problems.

As it stands, the Bill has already received a lot of bad publicity intended by those opposed to it, but it is good that Government, in the spirit of give-and-take, has taken care of the concerns.

The sincerity of those that banged tables, walked out or frowned upon the process is now being put to great test; a test more of honesty than belonging; one that sets patriots apart.

We respect the position of those opposed to the amendments but also know that the greater majority understand the national document from a position of interest totally blinded by partisanship.

In a democracy almost as flawless as Zambia’s, such voices matter, though genuine progress can only be made when the truth, no matter how ugly it may seem, triumphs.

Reading will make every citizen debate from an informed position rather than just debating from hearsay, which, unfortunately, is the case.

Talking from without, as they say, has a danger of misleading those who have not been privileged with knowledge and depend on their leaders to provide guidance on important issues.

It is our hope that the opposition will let things progress without wasting their constituents’ time, and Zambia’s too.

We have seen too many shenanigans and it’s now time to make progress.