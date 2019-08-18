‘Let’s meet at Gonde Lodge’ kills young marriage

MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

A TEXT message which read “Let’s meet at Gonde Lodge at 13:00 hours” was enough for Mabvuto Banda, 35, to lose interest in Doreen Habasimbi, 27, just seven months into their marriage.

Banda told the Chawama Local Court that he no longer wants to stay with Habasimbi, who he has since sued for divorce.

Banda told the court that he came across a message from a man in his wife’s simcard when he put it in his phone. http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/