Let’s make more medicines locally – Lungu

STEVEN MVULA, Chongwe

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has urged the private sector to invest in the pharmaceutical industry because there is a huge market for medical products in the country.

The head of State is concerned that despite the presence of some companies manufacturing drugs, Zambia still imports pharmaceutical products.

"Zambia continues to have a yawning market which needs to be exploited for more investment in the pharmaceutical industry.