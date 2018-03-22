News

Let’s make more medicines locally – Lungu

March 22, 2018
PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu (second right) during the launch of Kingphar Pharmaceutical Zambia Limited at the Lusaka East Multi-facility Economic Zone yesterday. PICTURE: EDDIE MWANALEZA/ STATE HOUSE

STEVEN MVULA, Chongwe
PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has urged the private sector to invest in the pharmaceutical industry because there is a huge market for medical products in the country.
The head of State is concerned that despite the presence of some companies manufacturing drugs, Zambia still imports pharmaceutical products.
“Zambia continues to have a yawning market which needs to be exploited for more investment in the pharmaceutical industry.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

