Let’s have violence-free by-elections today

TODAY, citizens in Katuba constituency in Chibombo, Central Province, and seven wards in four regions yet have a solemn duty of exercising their constitutional rights by voting for their representatives in Parliament and the councils.

In Katuba, voters return to the polling stations earlier than scheduled, following the death of Member of Parliament Patricia Mwashingwele in May this year.

Ms Mwashingwele represented the people of Katuba on the ticket of the major opposition, the United Party for National Development (UPND).

The UPND, the ruling Patriotic Front and the United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia are the parties contesting the Katuba seat.

On the Copperbelt (Lubwa in Kitwe), Lwingishi in Mansa (Luapula Province), Shiwang’andu’s Mayembe and the three in Western Province in Kaoma’s Shitwa, Mangango and Kanabilumbu are the ward elections taking place today alongside the Katuba parliamentary by-election.

The elections are a contest of popularity, with the UPND seeking to keep its stronghold intact in Katuba and Kaoma, while the PF is hoping to entrench its footprint there.

The PF needs more numbers to control Parliament while UPND needs to win to remain strong, otherwise a loss will point to a sinking ship.

The PF is, on the other hand, looking forward to retaining the Lubwa, Lwingishi and Mayembe wards in Kitwe, Mansa and Shiwang’andu, respectively, to assert its dominance as the UPND rallies to cause an upset.

These elections coming midway between 2016 and the coming general elections in 2021 are very important for the PF and UPND.

For instance, Lubwe in Kitwe – small as it may be – is certainly a political litmus as the National Democratic Congress wants to say Roan, its first parliamentary seat it won in April this year, was no fluke.

The NDC is also running for the Lwingishi seat.

The UPND has gone it alone in Kitwe where the PF cannot afford a loss, part of the wider Copperbelt region which is still a ruling party stronghold.

The stakes the parties are looking for in these elections will be meaningful if voters turn out in numbers to cast their votes. Voting is the way to express the opinion of a citizen in a democratic nation.

It is a fundamental right of any citizen because it enables them to choose the leaders.

It is a pity that some citizens deprive themselves of their democratic right by staying away from voting, thinking their votes will not count.

Citizens who aspire to make their ward, constituency or indeed country a better place for themselves, their children or dependants and generations to come will always appreciate the importance of voting for their preferred candidates at all levels, irrespective of the outcome of the elections.

Related to the outcome of the elections is the humility by voters, candidates and the political parties involved to accepting the election results because that represents the wish of the voters.

Finger-pointing, name-calling and allegations of electoral malpractice have potential to cause violence.

Zambia has laid-down procedure for airing electoral grievances. Aggrieved citizens or voters should therefore desist from planning violence as has been observed by Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja.

Violence has no place in the country’s political dispensation and we hope that police have by now quarantined the individuals they suspect are planning to fan violence in Katuba.

Every political player in Katuba and the six wards should wish for violence-free elections.