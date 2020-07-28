Let’s have decisive action

LAND illegalities that range from encroachment to dubious allocations must be dealt with decisively. Zambia surely can not be going in circles over matters that should not arise given that there are clear regulations and laws.

It is not only a pity but also a serious concern that most of the land illegalities are taking place in major cities such as Lusaka and Kitwe, where residents are expected to be the most knowledgeable about land acquisition.

These are residents that should fully understand the ramifications of such illegal actions.

So if the residents as well as those managing the local authorities are fully aware of the processes of getting land, one cannot be blamed for deducing that when illegalities are made, this is not out of ignorance.

It is clearly against this background that the Ministry of Local Government has decided to suspend the Kitwe and Lusaka local authorities to pave way for investigations into allegations of illegal land transactions.

Suspending the local authorities and holding the responsible officers accountable after all the investigations are concluded is the right thing to do in light of the suspected illegalities being perpetuated.

What is happening in Kitwe and Lusaka could be widespread in other local authorities and so these investigations must be extended to other local government jurisdictions.

Innocent people and the poor have suffered due to these illegalities and, unfortunately, often they fail to have issues resolved in their favour because they are taken advantage of.

Many have put pension resources into building retirement homes only to have the dwellings demolished by the same authorities.

The three-month suspension of the Lusaka and Kitwe councils must be a period for serious investigations and putting matters in proper order.

Many contend that there are land scams perpetrated by some officials in local authorities but for one reason or another, they generally get away with it while the innocent land buyers lose out.

It is good that one social media video has snowballed into this major shake-up. It is, however, sad that it had to take this filmed altercation between a councillor and an MP to see some commendable action.

It is said that the land allocation was authorised by the council and yet it is clear that this is supposed to be reserve land. Now this is worrisome. Surely, residents expect the collective wisdom of the councillors to prevail over such matters.

Are we going to always call on the minister and his permanent secretary to resolve matters that should not arise in the first place?

Kitwe and Ndola councils have been given an opportunity to put their houses in order. A probe must get to the depth of land challenges.

Councils can originate an in-house report because they know all grey areas. After the preliminary findings, external people such as the officers from the Lands Tribunal, the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) and the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) can be co-opted to verify and touch on areas not touched.

Ordinary people can make submissions. Councillors and local authority officers can be interviewed, as well as the aggrieved residents.

The Ministry of Local Government can be represented by the provincial planning authorities (Copperbelt and Lusaka regions) while the Ministry of Lands can assign a lands officer and a land surveyor. These are part of technical team.

Once a comprehensive report is done, corrective measures can be suggested and worked on while loopholes in decision-making can be handled using the recommendations from both the preliminary report by councils and final report jointly done by both council and external stakeholders such as the Land Tribunal, ACC and DEC.

Findings and recommendations can feed into a countrywide circular to cure similar ills in other local authorities.

Other councils should learn from the same, especially city, municipal and town councils. The bigger the council, the higher the demand for land, and the more confusions you expect in land administration.

Erring councillors should be dealt with in line with the provisions of the Local Government Act, which has stipulated punitive measures.

Any erring officers on the other hand can be dealt with using conditions of service and any appropriate actions depending on the gravity.

Let us have sanity in land allocations.