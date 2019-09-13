Let’s go organic fertiliser

ISAAC PHIRI, Lusaka

A LOCAL agricultural organisation is advocating for farmers to adopt organic fertiliser to lower production costs that will translate in reduced prices of mealie meal.

Smuggling of mealie meal to other deficit countries and the high cost of production as a result of farm inputs have also contributed to the escalating prices of Zambia’s staple food.

But Zambia Farmer Support Network for Value Crops (ZFSNVC) regional coordinator Given Mungomba said the use of organic fertiliser will lower the cost of maize production, thereby reducing the cost of mealie meal. CLICK TO READ MORE