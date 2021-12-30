Let’s fight COVID together

FOR how long are people going to remain averse to COVID-19 health guidelines while the number of cases continues rising every day? Zambia has lost many people already as well as businesses to the ravages of the coronavirus disease, yet we still show complacency over the need to follow health protocols. The latest coronavirus cases which stand at 5,255 recorded in the 24 hours preceding yesterday out of 16,774 tests, provide glaring proof of the absolute need for people to reflect on their actions and realise that it is time to get serious with the pandemic. The fact that 10 COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours is indicative of how grave the situation has become in our communities. We have learnt almost everything that needs to be known about the novel disease over the last two years and it is now time to fight it with the full knowledge we have.

People should stop pandering to the notion that as long as one is not afflicted then everything is okay. There is need for everyone to act responsibly even as Government is putting resources together to accelerate the vaccination drive. Being vaccinated significantly reduces the risk of succumbing to the disease. This is evidenced by the latest statistics that have it that nine of those that have died were not vaccinated. Being vaccinated, however, is not a guarantee of 100 percent safety. You still could contract the disease and be a spreader. So we still need to continue masking up, observing social distancing, handwashing and sanitising to mitigate the effects of COVID on underlying conditions. The death of one person who was vaccinated among the 10 COVID-19 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours goes to show that people still need to be worried about their underlying conditions like tuberculosis, HIV, hypertension and diabetes. We should stop looking at the daily figures of COVID-19 as just numbers or isolated misfortunes forgetting that those are human beings we are often in contact with and pose a risk to our very own health conditions. It must be noted that everyone is affected by the pandemic regardless of whether one has the virus or not. Although cases of the Omicron variant are increasing in the developed world as well, Zambia, being one of the African countries with the version of the pandemic, cannot afford to drop its guard. Government must act decisively to avert the spread of the pandemic because people have shown that they cannot listen to mere appeals for responsible behaviour during this health crisis. Most countries, including our neighbours with severe cases, have taken drastic measures knowing that no matter how many times experts make appeals, many people remain adamant. They don’t want to adhere to health guidelines. We commend Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo for directing the fumigation of all public buildings in the country. Ms Masebo has said Government is concerned about the rapid transmission rate which could paralyse the governance system if left unchecked. “In the next few days the enforcements will be much stiffer. We hope we don’t have to get to that level as a country because we don’t want to turn this country into a police State. We want to believe that people will take responsibility and observe all the guidelines,” she said. Indeed, failure to observe health guidelines will reduce the gains Government has scored so far in ensuring that people access vaccines in almost all locations of communities in the country.

We urge all citizens not to take things for granted and recognise that coronavirus is no longer a myth. The inclusion of children in the uptake of COVID-19 vaccines is an indication that everyone, regardless of age, is now at risk of contracting the disease.

People must take advantage of the rolled-out vaccination programme to protect themselves from the disease. Being in denial will not help the country achieve herd immunity quickly because that depends on each individual taking a step to protect themselves and others from the pandemic. It should worry us all that the country has 25,703 coronavirus patients, with 316 admitted to isolation facilities, while 25,387 are under home management. Patients on oxygen are 113, with 19 of them in a critical condition. This situation is made difficult because of the fact that 10 doctors have tested positive to COVID-19 in the past two days, adding to the five who were earlier reported to have contracted the disease few weeks ago. So, the onus is on every citizen to adhere to health guidelines so that cases of the pandemic are reduced. It is evident, though, that many people are ignoring the guidance. They should have themselves to blame when Government imposes new restrictions.