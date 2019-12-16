Let’s expose mukula trade propaganda

ANALYSIS: EMMANUEL MWAMBA

ALEXANDER von Bismarc, Executive Director of the Environmental Investigative Agency (EIA), has been busy since he issued and published, internationally, his earlier report: “Mukula Cartel – How Timber Trafficking Networks Plunder Zambian Forest”

It is clear that he wishes that his poorly documented and discredited report on mukula trade in Zambia should gain international traction against the Zambian government for his own purposes, objective and intent.

He is now constantly tweeting numbers and figures on the alleged loss to Zambia of what he calls Illegal mukula trade by the “Mukula Cartel”.

I have never believed that foreigners can resolve Zambia’s problems other than Zambians themselves.

But some foreigners will not stop attempting to influence and determine the course, fate and future direction of our country.

Take for example Alexander’s recent tweet:

BREAKING!: #China reported 180 million USD MORE worth of timber imported from #Zambia than Zambia reported exporting to China.

But #mukula is banned in Zambia; how could this happen? Read #MukulaCartel #WhereDidTheMukulaMoneyGo https://t.co/qokroC8G5T

So let us attend to this alarming tweet and claim.

First of all, since 2017 the Zambia Forestry and Forest Industries Corporation (ZAFFICO) Limited was allowed to trade in mukula by exporting confiscated, seized or court processed logs.

A few licence holders (who pay licence fees of US$15,000) also were given permission to export.

So, yes, mukula is banned, but only to an extent. The correct perspective is that mukula timber trade and exports have been restricted since 2017.

Secondly, according to the EIA, China reportedly imported 141,217 cubic metres of logs from Zambia between 2017- 2018, hence the attached value of US$193 million.

SO WHAT DOES THIS VOLUME LOOK LIKE?

I did some estimate and calculations.

Timber is calculated using cubic metres.

141,217÷0.42= 336,230 tonnes of timber

336230÷30ton/truck load = 11,207 trucks in one year!

Since Zambia doesn’t use rivers and trains for log exports, it uses trucks.

This would require these trucks transporting to the nearest port of Beira, Nakala, Durban or Dar es Salaam.

This is clearly ridiculous!

This is like dealing with an export volume that would take many years to complete!

SO WHATS THE CORRECT STATUS?

All reputable records on mukula trade (legal and illegal) estimate the trade to be worth US$3.5 million and US$5 million per year between China and Zambia and not the ridiculous amount of US$193 million.

Maybe the EIA is attributing the entire imports of hardwoods from African countries and Brazil.

We should remember that China imports timber and especially rosewood from Africa and Brazil.

The country that possesses the greatest area of forest is Russia.

Our mukula and other hardwoods from Africa go to China.

China is the second largest timber consumer in the world after the USA.

On January 1, 2017, the Chinese government announced the prohibition on the commercial cutting of their natural forests.

Therefore, domestic supply of merchantable timber has been contracting, and China’s reliance on timber imports has exceeded 50 percent since the Chinese government announced the prohibition on the commercial cutting of natural forests in 2017 (by the way, mukula exists in China too and was popular with furniture for imperial dynasties’ palaces).

The majority of African hardwood log imports by China come from Central African countries—Gabon, Republic of Congo, Cameroon and Mozambique—although eastern and southern African countries also export small volumes to China.

Liberia is now one of Africa’s largest timber producers and, according to Global Witness, has seen more than 60 percent of its rainforest licensed to logging companies.

CONCLUSION

Mukula is a rare specie of rosewood.

We will require to be more prudent, more careful, more responsible with mukula and other hardwoods.

China has just banned all logging from natural forests. We will probably have to do the same and encourage logging and trade on artificial commercial forests like what ZAFFICCO has invested in the past.

This will help preserve our natural forests for ecological and other purposes.

Mukula trees and other hardwoods take up to 100 years to mature and cannot be dealt with in a wanton or careless manner as these rare trees form part of Zambia’s valued national inheritance and heritage.

But the current legal and illegal trade cannot be allowed to be a basis to trade and prosecute a malicious propaganda and political war against President Edgar Lungu in the manner that Alexander and the EIA are doing.

ZAFFICCO were directed to invest the proceeds of mukula exports in the Kawambwa Tea Plantation (which is now thriving) and in the replanting, replenishing and restocking exercise in their legacy forest plantations scattered across the country.

The Industrial Development Corporation(IDC) should therefore help with this information of what has been done with the export proceeds so that transparency is established and facts are made public.

It is an established tenet that in the absence of information, rumours and lies thrive.

The encouraging matter, however, is that both IDC and ZAFFICCO are public entities and the Auditor General is constitutionally obliged to audit all public entities and give the public their report.

So this is coming anyway.

Should Zambia ban the cutting, transportation and exports of all rosewood timber (hardwoods like mukula, rosewood, mukwa, mubanga, Zambezi teak, etc.) as restricted by the CITES?

WHAT’S YOUR VIEW?

The author is Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union and United Nations Economic Commission for Africa.