Let’s Explore to hit ZNBC airwaves this month

ZTA with BETTY CHABALA

TOURISM is one of the fastest-growing and most important economic sectors in the world, and significant growth is forecast to continue, especially for emerging destinations.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, which has had a negative impact on the tourism industry, the sector remains optimistic that the rebound will start sooner than later, especially with the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccinations globally.

LET’S EXPLORE RELOADED/REBRANDED

As part of the Zambia Tourism Agency’s (ZTA) marketing and promotions strategy, the agency embarked on a national campaign by developing a local tourism television series dubbed “Zambia Let’s Explore”.

The main objective of the series was to highlight Zambia’s tourist attractions dotted across the country.

This programme first hit the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) airwaves as far back as 2008, when the tourism flagship was “Zambia the Real Africa”.

The series grew to gain household popularity and was watched throughout all corners of