Let’s entrench patriotism in younger generations

Dear editor,

AS WE celebrate 55 years of independence today, I would like to urge my fellow Zambians to embrace patriotism.

It is very sad that patriotism is fading away especially among the young generation.

We need deliberate measures to inculcate the spirit of patriotism among young people.

There is need to use schools, churches and family set-ups to entrench these values.

This is the only way to safeguard the interests of the country. It is very dangerous to have a generation that has no attachment to the country.

The only way to safeguard our hard-earned independence is to ensure that all citizens including the young generation, appreciate it and believe in its benefits.

JAIROS TEMBO

Lusaka