Let’s embrace health insurance scheme

THE National Health Insurance (NHI) scheme issue has remained contentious with some stakeholders being sceptical while others have embraced it.

Those sceptical are of the view that the scheme will increase the cost of doing business in the country with potential to injure investment and job creation.

Another concern is that it has potential to negatively impact on the insurance industry. Most companies are already subscribing to medical insurance services.

These, among others, are the issues that the National Health Insurance Management Authority (NHIMA) is handling before rolling out the scheme envisaged to improve health care service delivery in the country.

The discontent means that the NHIMA still has some work to do to make citizens appreciate the scheme that is designed to improve health care service delivery.

Why are some citizens uncomfortable about a scheme that will benefit them? It is because the country is coming from the era in which people were told that the money the Zambia Revenue Authority has been collecting from their payslips services, among other things, their health needs.

Little have citizens realised that the global economic order has changed and so have the country’s needs increased. ZRA collections cannot meet developmental needs, including servicing social sectors such as health.

Besides, the health sector has for a long time been a major beneficiary of donor aid.

Now that the donors have noted the country’s developmental strides, they have started reducing their aid in most sectors, health included.

The country should now start fending for itself, and given the quantum leap in the number of health facilities, the health budget cannot meet the ever-rising demand for health care among citizens.

Just like in the road sector where Government has innovated by erecting toll plazas to raise money for road construction and maintenance, so has the NHI scheme been created to increase the financial basket for health and improve the country’s health care service delivery.

With the scheme in place and functional, citizens can access all health needs from public health facilities, anywhere, anytime.

Drug stock-outs will be a thing of the past as pharmacies at all public health facilities will be fully stocked.

As NHIMA grapples with administrative procedures regarding implementation, they should bring to the table success stories where health insurance schemes have succeeded. This will give comfort to people who will be making contributions.

Of course, in African countries, success stories are hard to come by, but South Africa and Rwanda seem to have done it well. Ghana is also another success story.

In the United Kingdom, the scheme has successfully been managed. However, the model is different from Zambia.

The UK has established the National Health Trust the way the Central Board of Health was run in Zambia, independently managing the services.

It is indisputable that for Zambia to succeed economically, it needs a healthy citizenry that effectively contributes to the growth of the country.

A healthy citizenry is, without a doubt, more productive.

As deductions start this monthend, it is important that employees and employers fully embrace the scheme before they start accessing free health care services in March next year.