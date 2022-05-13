Let’s do things the Chinese way

CHINA is the word which inescapably finds itself on the lips of leaders across the globe because of the Asian nation’s fast development expedition. It took several decades for most developed countries to be where they are today, but China only turned around its economic and growth prospects in about 30 years. China’s way of doing things fast and efficiently is historical and anchored on its people’s culture of working hard. According to Wang Qi, a researcher at Beijing Normal University, the average Chinese worker puts in somewhere between 2,000 and 2,200 hours each year. That is compared to a United Kingdom average of 1,677 hours assessed last year, going by figures from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

The Chinese hard work culture is founded on a Confucian principle, which demands respect for the elderly and perfection in work. Chinese do not shirk away from hard work, but embrace it, believing that it begets success. Their work ethic is based on a number of aspects. Firstly, Chinese believe in time perception under which they consider punctuality extremely important and a virtue. This is unlike in Zambia where people do not take promptness seriously, with some employees consistently reporting for work late. The Chinese also focus on results. The ethos of the Chinese culture is that hard work pays off and contributes to a happy life. They use sheer determination and diligence to achieve their goals, whatever it may be. This attitude is a strong reason for the presence of many Chinese-owned companies and projects flourishing the world over. Chinese also have a strong belief in Chi Ku – the act of persisting through hardship. In that part of the world, success is not left to chance. People are taught that anything can be achieved through hard work and diligence, not just talent. Striving for perfection, considering laziness as a crime, and not just working hard, but working smartly are other highly esteemed principles that have put China on a trajectory which occasioned its current adorable affluence status. That is why President Hakainde Hichilema’s desire for Zambia to learn from China is spot on in every aspect. Indeed, so many things in Zambia happen at a snail’s pace, and one wonders how the country can in future equate its development level to China’s. When he received letters of credence from new Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Du Xiaohui at State House yesterday, Mr Hichilema could not pelt his admiration of how China does things in innumerable development spheres at a faster stride. “Many things happen too slowly in this country, and I dislike it. As a small country, we want to learn from you (China) how to do things fast and efficiently,” the head of State told Mr Du. And he was veracious because the poor culture among Zambians cuts across all human endeavours. If Government awards a construction contract to a Zambian company, execution and quality of works are dreadful. Give the same contract to a Chinese firm, works are undertaken expeditiously with ultimate aptness. Such works are more often than not accomplished before schedule, and that is what is best styled as expeditiousness. We wholly concur with President Hichilema’s discontent with how ineptly things are done in Zambia, and this calls for mindset overhaul for us to start doing things desirably if we are to attain the development we have been craving for decades. Chinese are human beings, just as is the case with Zambians. So why should the human beings we breathe the same air with have good work tenet which has taken China to enviable development eminence? The government of Mr Hichilema is manifestly in a hurry to see Zambia develop like China and other technologically advanced countries. It is therefore just rational that as Zambians, we embrace mindset transformation for us to attain development we cry for. And the answer to this is simple; we have to start doing things the Chinese way, with maximum devotion in whatever we do to develop our motherland.