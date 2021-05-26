‘Let’s develop creatives sector’

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

ZAMBIA needs to increase foreign exchange inflows through traditional and non-traditional exports, especially around the creatives sector, My Zambia, My Responsibility founder Chisoma Lombe has said.

Ms Lombe said the creatives sector, which involves the creation of shoes, hats, bags, clothes, deco, crafts, furniture and food, could help in boosting foreign exchange inflows, as well as create tangible jobs for the development of the country.

Speaking yesterday during the ‘Creatives Export Convention’, organised by My Zambia, My Responsibility, Ms Lombe said realising the benefits will require value addition, especially in the wake of the large market created by the operationalisation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The convention is a deliberate intervention that aims to take the lead in bringing agencies of industry, support infrastructure and