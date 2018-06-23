Let’s build on Lungu-HH handshake

KABANDA CHULU, Parliament

VICE-PRESIDENT Inonge Wina yesterday told Parliament that the recent handshake between President Edgar Lungu and United Party for National Development (UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema should encourage all leaders to exercise self-control and promote unity in Zambia.And Mrs Wina says the Patriotic Front (PF) has no money for enticing UPND members into the ruling party.

During the Vice-President’s question time, Mumbwa Member of Parliament (MP) Credo Nanjuwa (UPND) asked why police officers allegedly wanted to block Mr Hichilema from attending Daniel Munkombwe’s burial.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/