Let’s avert disaster

THE increasing number of COVID-19 cases in recent days is a worrying indicator that the disease is spreading at a rate unanticipated. This is also an indication that the guard has been dropped and it needs to be raised now to avoid a catastrophe.

Just yesterday 14 members of staff at Lafarge Zambia Plc Ndola plant tested positive for COVID-19, while Airtel Networks Zambia Plc closed its headquarters after one worker tested positive for the disease.

This comes barely a day after reports that 19 cases were recorded at the National Assembly of which three are Members of Parliament, 10 members of staff and six non-staff members.

The 14 cases at Lafarge were discovered after a mass screening conducted at the Ndola plant by medical personnel at the district health centre.

It is of great concern that if workplaces, which are seemingly orderly and safe, are recording such high numbers of COVID-19, what more in crowded markets and communities where people have dropped guard and adopted a carefree attitude towards the pandemic.

The number of cases captured in the workplaces is an indicator that the disease has spread beyond what meets the eye.

It is a known fact that adherence to health regulations and guidelines such as sanitising, hand washing, masking

up and social distancing are not being practised in densely populated places like markets. In most of these places, life goes on as though there is no pandemic.

Unfortunately this is the attitude that has been adopted by many people across the country. In March when the country recorded the first two cases, there was a lot of fear and hype around the disease.

People were ready to do anything they were told, including sanitising, washing hands, masking up and social distancing.

This was reflected in the high demand for hand sanitisers and other such products. The shelves were being swept clean as people scrambled for hand sanitisers in a bid to keep themselves and their families safe.

However with time, and because of the low number of cases recorded then, people started compromising adherence to set health regulations.

Some people have argued that COVID-19 is not real and there is therefore no need to adhere to set health guidelines.

Others have contended that the country is out of the danger zone and cannot experience the pandemic to the levels experienced in the Western world.

Such are probably views which have gotten us where we are today – where the cases are increasing at a worrying rate.

Last week, the Minister of Health announced a record of 324 cases within 11 days out of which 18 were deaths.

By last week the total number of cases had reached 1,895 with 42 deaths. With new cases, the number has definitely skyrocketed. Indications on the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) statistics chart are that Zambia’s deaths have almost doubled.

This calls for people to get back to the fear they had for the disease in order to raise guard. The ‘I don’t care’ attitude being displayed towards the disease is very dangerous under the circumstances.

There is need for everyone to take responsibility and act to safeguard lives. The fact that Government opened up some sectors of life to prevent the economy from collapsing does not mean life has gotten back to normal.

The President in his addresses to the nation on COVID-19 has always emphasised that COVID-19 is here for a much longer period than anticipated and that people need to adjust to the new normal.

And the new normal means that people must live with the pandemic by adhering to necessary measures of sanitising, masking up and social distancing.

The Head of State is also on record stating that bars and nightclubs, among other such facilities, remained closed despite an outcry from stakeholders due to the fact that the risk of the disease spreading was still high. This is especially that we are in the cold season when the disease seems to thrive.

The reports emerging from workplaces are worrying and call for renewed commitment towards the fight against COVID-19.

It cannot be business as usual.

Government, citizens and other stakeholders all need to work together to stop further spread of the disease.

The situation also calls for increased sensitisation and capacity in conducting tests in communities and workplaces.

Most importantly, it calls for every citizen to exercise a higher sense of responsibility by religiously adhering to set regulations to prevent the worst from happening.

The fight against COVID-19 is not yet over.