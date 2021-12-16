Let’s attract more investors

A SURVEY indicating that political stability, ease of doing business and availability of resources are making Zambia an attractive destination for investment amidst COVID-19 is encouraging. The 2021 survey conducted by the Bank of Zambia (BoZ), Zambia Development Agency (ZDA) and Zambia Statistics Agency attributed the upswing in foreign direct investment (FDI) to higher reinvested earnings. The report also indicates that other contributing sectors were mining, deposit-taking corporations, manufacturing, electricity and information and communication. BoZ Deputy Governor for administration Rekha Mhango said a net inflow of about US$600 million was recorded against net outflows of US$295 million a year ago. No-one expected that investors would still have confidence in putting their money in a country where the industry is barely surviving because of the adverse impact of COVID-19. Businesses shrank due to low demand and other constraints in the supply chain resulting in job losses. Although Zambia did not impose a countrywide lockdown, companies either closed completely or suspended operations to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Going by the experiences of close to two years, the country needs foreign investment now more than ever before to help stabilise its economy and create jobs for the majority of young people. Since the August 12 elections, there has been uncertainty regarding the country’s trajectory in terms of foreign investment as many financiers waited for the dust to settle.

Local investors also had their own fears because of a change in government, but fortunately the new dawn administration has given the business sector hope. Despite political differences still at play in view of a corruption crusade which the opposition Patriotic Front (PF) say it is targeting them, Zambia remains a beacon of peace. Zambia should take advantage of the good record to woo more investment into the country so that the economy can rebound. We implore stakeholders in political circles to avoid violence, which has the potential to scare away investors. Zambia cannot afford to worsen the economic situation because of political instability.

A conducive business environment rides on political stability which, if lost, can plunge the country’s economy into a coma. President Hakainde Hichilema has already assured the international community that he considers trade and investment as the main drivers for jobs and business opportunities. In this vein, we call upon ZDA to support the President’s vision of attracting more investment into the country by making things easy for those who genuinely want to do business in the country. We agree with respondents in the survey that Government needs to take appropriate measures to enhance private sector involvement in decision-making and streamlining licensing requirements. For a long time now business people have been complaining about stumbling blocks in the process of obtaining licences. Investors need to be assured of quick attendance to their requests so that they do not get tired and look elsewhere for investment. Government should also ensure that there is stable power supply and availability of materials in collaboration with stakeholders in the industry, as these are crucial to ease of doing business. Labour is readily available for investors to tap into given the high unemployment rate in the country. We call upon Government to expedite the tackling of the concern over high lending rates, which discourage both local and international investment. This has always been an issue as far as businessmen and women can remember. The country cannot achieve ease of doing business if lending rates remain high.

However, we appreciate the fact that the new dawn government wants to work with business houses to improve the economy and it is aware of the complaints. The President’s fight against corruption should add impetus to the crusade to attract investment into the country. We urge law enforcement agencies to support the President’s vision of curbing corruption in the country without bias. The banking sector too should ensure that investors, especially local ones, are supported in their pursuit to create more jobs through expansion initiatives.