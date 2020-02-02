Let’s all register to vote next year

The nation goes for elections next year and it is gratifying that the Electoral Commission of Zambia is beginning to prepare for the general elections.

Early preparation is important because it ensures that a good job will be done and gives chance to correct mistakes that could have been made along the way.

With the ever-growing population and given the fact that people relocate from one place to another, the ECZ updates its voters’ register to capture those who moved to new places and more important to give chance to the first-time voters to exercise their right to vote as citizens.

With these preparations by the ECZ, it is important for citizens to seize the opportunity and register in readiness to vote in the next general elections.

At a briefing last Friday, ECZ chief electoral officer Patrick Nshindano urged all eligible Zambians to register for the 2021 general election in an exercise that begins this May, which will see the ECZ spend over K880 million.

He said the voters’ register which will be opened this year will be an entirely new one.

The benefits of voting in an election are well known and we expect that Zambians will prepare themselves to have a say in who their leaders for the 2021 to 2026 period will be.

Zambia is a democratic nation with the right to vote enshrined in the Constitution and the voting exercise, therefore, gives a Zambian the power to decide on who leads them.

In a democracy, the people are given the power to choose their leaders by voting, as US president Abraham Lincoln put it, “a government of the people by the people for the people”.

Anyone who exercises their right to vote has a basis to hold their leaders accountable if they feel they are failing to meet their aspirations as promised during the election campaigns.

With some of these benefits, eligible voters should take advantage of the registration exercise to help the ECZ reach the 9 million target of Zambians who are expected to vote in the general elections.

The growing population entails that the number of eligible voters has also gone up and everyone who is of voting age in Zambia has the responsibility to enlist on the voters’ roll and help in the attainment of our nation’s democratic ideals.

Next year will be five years since the last general elections and so the ECZ should be given a chance to update the voters’ register by the voters’ willingness to register under the new register and avoid being disenfranchised.

However, the responsibility also lies with the ECZ to sensitise voters and convince them to register as voters so that the commission achieves its intended target of 9 million voters.

We have seen in the past efforts to encourage people to register as voters by conducting mobile issuance of national registration cards ( NRCs).

Such efforts should be multiplied alongside the voters’ registration exercise so that eligible voters have no excuse of failing to choose their leaders at the various levels of governance.

While it is easy for voters in urban areas to obtain NRCs, those in rural and remote parts of the country find it harder to get the documents, which enable them to register as voters, and this is why eligible voters need to be reached wherever they are.